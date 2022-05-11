Kellner Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,400 Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Bottomline Technologies accounts for 0.3% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,842,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 231,108 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,284,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. StockNews.com lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,087. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bottomline Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

