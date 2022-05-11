KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:KBR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,160. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.00%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

