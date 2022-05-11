Karat Packaging (KRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $91.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.03 million. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KRT opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.81 million and a P/E ratio of 16.29.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

