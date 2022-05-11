Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Tops $6.97 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $80,789.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00004772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00520529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00036328 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.50 or 1.94894925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.90 or 0.07484870 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,670,364 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.