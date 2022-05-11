JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $32,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.18. 2,526,666 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.40.

