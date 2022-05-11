JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Coty (NYSE:COTY) Target Price to $8.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COTY. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. Coty has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 13,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Coty by 263.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Coty by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coty by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after purchasing an additional 243,118 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 201.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 747,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

