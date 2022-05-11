JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€250.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) received a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RI. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($206.32) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($246.32) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($247.37) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €227.62 ($239.60).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €177.95 ($187.32) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($143.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €191.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €198.23.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

