Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,956 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,149. The stock has a market cap of $464.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

