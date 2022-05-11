Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,196,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,740 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 2.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Johnson Controls International worth $259,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. 394,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,430. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

