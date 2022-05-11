Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JROOF traded down 0.05 on Wednesday, hitting 0.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,427. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.48. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.28 and a 52-week high of 0.80.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

