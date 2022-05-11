Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JROOF traded down 0.05 on Wednesday, hitting 0.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,427. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.48. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 52-week low of 0.28 and a 52-week high of 0.80.
