Jefferies Financial Group Comments on El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

LOCO opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $390.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 364,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

