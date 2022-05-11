Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.86.

TSE WCN opened at C$160.64 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$144.20 and a 52 week high of C$183.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$167.19. The firm has a market cap of C$41.31 billion and a PE ratio of 53.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

