Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

HTGC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.30%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.