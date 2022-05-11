Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Position Boosted by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,604 shares during the quarter. Jamf makes up 2.0% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $19,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $817,285.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,064 over the last 90 days.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.87. 768,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

