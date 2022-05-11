Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,212.98% and a negative return on equity of 216.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

JAGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 1,224,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.82. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

