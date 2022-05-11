Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

JXN stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. 2,519,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

JXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,090,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 444,200.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

