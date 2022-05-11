Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 170.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,700,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 285,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.