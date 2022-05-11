iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.99

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 19178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.94.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $125,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $2,749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,817,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,440,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 886,638 shares of company stock worth $29,248,373. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after acquiring an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.