iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 326.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period.

Shares of IYM opened at $133.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.03. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.75 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87.

