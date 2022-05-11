iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $117.53

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.53 and last traded at $117.74, with a volume of 132369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,553,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,632 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.