iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sierra Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,337,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.71. 10,354,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,174,394. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $396.51 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.