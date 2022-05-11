iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.94

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.94 and last traded at $84.05, with a volume of 12670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

