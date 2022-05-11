iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $6.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.29. The stock had a trading volume of 641,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.70 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

