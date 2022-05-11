iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $226.80

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $226.80 and last traded at $233.13, with a volume of 12879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

