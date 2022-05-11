iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Holdings Cut by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,251,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,147,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 350,061 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,732,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,273,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.