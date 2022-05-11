iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.89

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 17332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFF)
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
