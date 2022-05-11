iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.89

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.89 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 17332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

