iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Shares Down 1.4%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 20,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 33,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 101,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.