iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $55.49

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.49 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 42010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $64.11.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.