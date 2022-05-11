iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) by 273.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIRL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 268.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,626,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the third quarter valued at $277,000.

Get iShares MSCI Ireland ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EIRL opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $62.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Ireland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.