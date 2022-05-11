iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.55

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 139045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

