iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.00

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,126 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,008,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 163,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

