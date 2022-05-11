iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $15,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 99,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after buying an additional 55,350 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,557 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.