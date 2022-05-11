iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,746,104 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

