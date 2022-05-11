iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Raised by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,453 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after buying an additional 97,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 82,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,890. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39.

