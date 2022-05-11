Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.42

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 264336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

The company has a market cap of $823.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter worth $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invitae by 18.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

