Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2022 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

5/10/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.50 ($40.53). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €52.00 ($54.74) to €44.00 ($46.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

4/27/2022 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

4/19/2022 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

4/12/2022 – Infineon Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58).

4/11/2022 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

IFNNY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 405,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. Infineon Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Infineon Technologies AG alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.