Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cognex (CGNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX):

5/10/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $95.00 to $75.00.

5/9/2022 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/7/2022 – Cognex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Cognex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cognex stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 1,668,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,510. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,494,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cognex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cognex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,349,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cognex by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

