Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 10th (APPF, ATO, AZN, BKH, CCBG, CCOEY, CDAK, CDTX, CERS, CFLT)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 10th:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Calyxt is a plant-based synthetic biotechnology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring (TM) technology platform to engineer innovative materials and products for its customers to help them meet their sustainability goals. Calyxt’s diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory (TM) production system. “

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CompoSecure Inc. is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc., formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J. “

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

