Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 11th (ACH, AMZN, AVYA, BHVN, BKFKF, CARE, CLVS, COIN, CS, CTSH)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 11th:

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$5.50 target price on the stock.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clovis reported wider-than-expected losses for first-quarter 2022 while sales also missed estimates. Adoption of PARP inhibitor drugs like Clovis' sole marketed drug, Rubraca, has been slow in the U.S. market so far. Fewer diagnosis and office visits due to the coronavirus pandemic are adversely impacting Rubraca sales. Nonetheless, the approval of a second-line maintenance setting for ovarian cancer is contributing to sales growth. Further, the successful label expansion of Rubraca for a broader ovarian cancer patient population and other oncology indications will likely boost its prospects. Several data readouts are expected in 2022 which could be catalysts for the stock. Rubraca faces stiff competition from other PARP inhibitors in the market, such as Lynparza and Zejula. The stock has underperformed the industry year to date.”

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia. “

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kaltura Inc. video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is an iconic brand in the RV industry. It offer RV brands, Lazydays features new and pre-owned RVs, service bays and on-site campgrounds. The company also has rental fleets in Florida, Arizona and Colorado. In addition, Lazydays RV Accessories & More stores offer accessories and hard-to-find parts. Lazydays Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. II, is based in New York, United States. “

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LENSAR Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focuses on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. LENSAR Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mandiant is benefiting from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend. Strong demand for Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services is encouraging. Moreover, the significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is a tailwind. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. The increased margin of the cloud-hosted product is a boon. Nonetheless, the pandemic is expected to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Shorter-length contracts may be fruitful as these generally generate higher margins compared with three-year contracts. However, these short-term contracts adversely impact near-term top-line performances. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from alternative investments in other investments portfolio. It estimates investment income of $200 million from alternative investments in 2022. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in growth. It boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholder value. Shares of Selective Insurance have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. For 2022 it estimates combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, of 91%. Escalating expenses put pressure on operating margin expansion.”

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Similarweb Ltd. is a website which provides web analytics services for businesses. Similarweb Ltd. is based in Israel. “

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN. “

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teradata’s first-quarter results were affected by declining consulting services revenues. Further, the weak performance delivered by the company in the EMEA, Asia Pacific & Japan was a negative. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, increasing recurring and perpetual revenues contributed well to the top-line growth. Further, the strong performance delivered by the company in the Americas region was a positive. However, the company’s weak guidance for 2022 remains a negative. Notably, the company ceased its operations in Russia as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. This is expected to remain a headwind in each of the remaining quarters of this year. The company also expects unfavorable foreign currency fluctuations in the current quarter, which is a headwind.”

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

