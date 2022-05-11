Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 10th (CABO, CARG, CDXS, CEIX, CERT, CFBK, CGNX, CHGCY, CLAR, CLDT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 10th:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is mainly engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale, import and export of pharmaceutical products for treatment of cancer, kidney diseases, kidney transplantation, bone and joint diseases. The Company is also engaged in the provision of management services, transportation and storage services, as well as drug information literature research services. CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

