Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.26

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 1216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.