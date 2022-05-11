Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.26

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 1216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.