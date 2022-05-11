Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 252,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,549,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $300.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $295.72 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

