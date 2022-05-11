Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $294.96

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $294.96 and last traded at $301.66, with a volume of 4606902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $300.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

