Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $294.96

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $294.96 and last traded at $301.66, with a volume of 4606902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

