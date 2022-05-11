Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $294.96

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $294.96 and last traded at $301.66, with a volume of 4606902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.76.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
About Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
