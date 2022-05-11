INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.55

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IPU opened at GBX 493 ($6.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 515.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 564.89. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 453 ($5.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 664 ($8.19). The company has a market cap of £166.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

