Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of VMO opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $14.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 12,052 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

