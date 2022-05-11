Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco accounts for about 1.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 381,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 190,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,749. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

