Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

IHIT stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,343,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 190,904 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.