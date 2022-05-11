Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
IHIT stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $10.11.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
