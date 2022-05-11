Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.80

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 48253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,851,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 137,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

