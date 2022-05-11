Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 778.6% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 32,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,606. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $25.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

